Mark Cuban's low-cost pharmacy to partner with independent pharmacists

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. announced that it is working on a new program to partner with independent pharmacists in an effort to increase access and affordability of prescription drugs.

By partnering with independent pharmacists, the new program will be able to "serve patients more widely" and enhance customer service, a Feb. 11 tweet reads.

The company's tweet directs independent pharmacists to a form indicating they are interested in learning more about the partnership with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and in bringing "transparent pricing to the masses near you" and attracting new patients.

At this time, further details about how the program will work alongside independent pharmacists are not yet known.

"We don't have anything to discuss publicly yet," Mr. Cuban told Becker's, but he did say the company plans to release further information sometime in March.