List prices for 460 drugs increased Jan. 1

Drugmakers on Jan. 1 increased the list price of 460 medications by a median of 4.9 percent, according to data from 46brooklyn, a nonprofit drug research firm.

The price hikes are comparable to those seen at the start of previous years. On Jan. 1, 2021, drugmakers increased the price of 629 drugs.

The analysis is based on data from Elsevier's Gold Standard Drug Database and the CMS State Drug Utilization Database. Data on price increases are still preliminary, as more drugmakers are expected to disclose price increases this month. Drug companies typically roll out price increases twice a year in January and July.

Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma and GlaxoSmithKline were among the drugmakers to increase list prices.