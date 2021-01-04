List prices for 589 drugs increase in the 1st days of 2021

So far in January, a total of 589 drugs have seen list prices increase by an average of 4.2 percent, according to data from GoodRx, an online drug pricing platform.

As of Jan. 2, list prices for 582 brand-name drugs were increased by an average of 4.2 percent. List prices for seven generic drugs were increased by an average of 2.7 percent.

In January 2020, a total of 639 drugs increased in price by an average of 6 percent. In 2019, 486 drugs increased in price by an average of 5.2 percent.

Drugmakers tend to increase list prices for drugs in January and July of each year. Most of the drugs that have seen increases this month are specialty drugs that few people take, but the majority of them were already expensive and continue to increase in price, according to GoodRx.



Find the full set of data from GoodRx here.

More articles on pharmacy:

West Virginia clinic gives 42 patients antibody cocktail instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer vs. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: What's the same & what's different

Operation Warp Speed chief on vaccine distribution: 'We know that it should be better'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.