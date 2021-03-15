Invoking Defense Production Act for COVID-19 vaccines causing shortages of some drugs

The federal government has invoked the Defense Production Act several times to boost the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines, but directing so many drugmaker resources toward vaccines is causing some drug shortages, NPR reported March 13.

Horizon Therapeutics said in December that its thyroid drug Tepezza would likely be in shortage because its contract manufacturer, Catalent, has been directed under the act to process and package COVID-19 vaccines instead of making the drug, according to NPR.

The drugmaker's CEO, Tim Walbert, said in a Feb. 1 Facebook video: "We've heard from many of you. We understand the urgency to resume or start treatment."

He added that Horizon is working with the FDA to figure out alternative manufacturing methods, NPR reported.

Pfizer also sent a letter to hospitals telling them they may experience short-term supply shortages "due to increased vaccine production," according to NPR. The shortages may affect cleocin phosphate, an antibiotic; Depo-Medrol, a steroid; and depo-testosterone and testosterone cypionate, used to treat hormonal problems and some breast cancers, NPR reported.

