How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 28, down in 22

An average of 796,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, a 4 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

Michigan has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 40 percent in the past week. About 53 percent of Michigan's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Oct. 26. South Dakota saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 96 percent. About 52 percent of South Dakota's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: