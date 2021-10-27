How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 28, down in 22

- Small
An average of 796,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, a 4 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.
Michigan has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 40 percent in the past week. About 53 percent of Michigan's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Oct. 26. South Dakota saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 96 percent. About 52 percent of South Dakota's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- Michigan: up 40 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.31
- Colorado: up 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.28
- Washington: up 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.21
- Georgia: up 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.87
- Delaware: up 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.64
- District of Columbia: up 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.1
- Idaho: up 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.54
- Kansas: up 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.92
- Rhode Island: up 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.56
- Alabama: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.45
- Iowa: up 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.32
- Massachusetts: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.38
- Utah: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.13
- Nevada: up 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.62
- Maryland: up 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.89
- Arizona: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.77
- Texas: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.06
- New Jersey: up 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.08
- Arkansas: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.69
- Vermont: up 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.94
- Oregon: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.59
- Connecticut: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.44
- California: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.9
- Minnesota: up 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.58
- New Mexico: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.85
- North Dakota: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.85
- New Hampshire: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.69
- Wisconsin: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.03
- Wyoming: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.64
- North Carolina : down less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.34
- Ohio: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.63
- Tennessee: down 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.42
- Oklahoma: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.7
- Florida: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.43
- Virginia: down 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.73
- Pennsylvania: down 6 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.17
- Kentucky: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.53
- South Carolina: down 12 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.63
- Nebraska: down 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.05
- Indiana: down 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.64
- Hawaii: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.56
- Louisiana: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.39
- Maine: down 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.24
- Missouri: down 29 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.49
- Montana: down 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.19
- New York: down 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.25
- Mississippi: down 33 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.32
- West Virginia: down 38 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.98
- Illinois: down 44 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.44
- Alaska: down 54 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.39
- South Dakota: down 96 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.24