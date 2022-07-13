FDA authorizes Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The U.S. now has a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option after the FDA authorized Novavax's vaccine for emergency use in adults July 13.

"Today's authorization offers adults in the United States who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine another option that meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said in a statement.

Barely two-thirds of the nation is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC estimates.

The two-dose adjuvanted series — which is an ingredient typical for vaccines intended to boost immune responses — has a 90.4 percent efficacy rate in adults.

Two days before the authorization, the federal government ordered 3.2 million doses of the vaccine in anticipation of the FDA giving the OK.