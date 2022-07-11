HHS orders 3.2M Novavax vaccine doses ahead of FDA authorization

The U.S. bought 3.2 million doses of Novavax's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine July 11 despite the vaccine-maker still waiting FDA authorization over the next few weeks.

The nation's potential fourth vaccine option proved a 90.4 percent efficacy rate against COVID-19 among adults and 80 percent efficacy among study participants 12 to 17 years old in phase 3 trials, according to the company's press release.

On June 7, an independent FDA panel voted 21-0, with one absentee, to recommend Novavax's vaccine for emergency use authorization for adults.