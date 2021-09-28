Daily vaccination rate lowest since CDC tracking began

The number of people in the U.S. getting newly vaccinated against COVID-19 each day is at the lowest it's been since the CDC began tracking the data in January, CNN reported Sept. 27.

As of Sept. 27, the seven-day average of people getting a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was 231,695, 31 percent less than last week, CNN reported. It's 47 percent less than a month ago.

Almost 25 percent of the eligible U.S. population, or about 70 million people, remain unvaccinated, according to CDC data.

Among people who were recently vaccinated, a surge in virus cases caused by the delta variant was the biggest motivator to get a shot, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll published Sept. 28.

About 39 percent of people who received their first dose after June 1 pointed to the delta variant as a major reason for getting vaccinated, followed by reports of their local hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients (38 percent), and knowing someone who got severely ill or died from the virus (36 percent).