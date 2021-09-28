Delta surge behind rising vaccination rates — 7 survey findings

A surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant was the biggest motivator among those who were recently vaccinated, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey report published Sept. 28.

About 39 percent of people who received their first dose after June 1 pointed to the delta variant as a major reason for getting vaccinated, followed by reports of their local hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients (38 percent), and knowing someone who got severely ill or died from the virus (36 percent).

Six more survey findings:

1. Financial incentives played the smallest role in the vaccination rate rise, with just 7 percent of respondents selecting them as a major reason for getting vaccinated.

2. Seventy-two percent of adults surveyed said they're at least partially vaccinated, up from 67 percent in July. The CDC's data shows this number is higher, with 77 percent of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated as of Sept. 27.

3. Overall, one-third of respondents said they believe booster doses indicate the vaccines are not working as well as promised, while 62 percent of people said the booster doses show scientists' understanding of how to improve the vaccine is evolving.

4. Unvaccinated people said they had less faith in boosters, with 71 percent in this group saying the boosters show vaccines aren't working well, while only 19 percent of vaccinated people said the same about the boosters.

5. Most people, 79 percent, said they expect COVID-19 to be something the U.S. learns to live with and manage with vaccines and treatments. Just 14 percent of those surveyed said they expect COVID-19 to be eliminated.

6. Fifty-six percent of unvaccinated workers said they would select a weekly testing option if offered by their employer, while 12 percent said they would get vaccinated.

The survey was conducted Sept. 13-22 and included 1,519 U.S. adults who were contacted via random phone calls.

To view the full findings, click here.