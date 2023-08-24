CVS launches biosimilar manufacturing subsidiary

Paige Twenter -

CVS unveiled Cordavis, a new subsidiary focused on biosimilars in the U.S., on Aug. 23.

In 2024, the business plans to partner with Novartis' Sandoz to co-produce and market Humira biosimilar Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz) for more than 80 percent less than the biologic's price, which is nearly $7,000 a month. 

"The Cordavis products will be FDA approved, high quality and easy for patients to use and will help ensure consistent long-term supply of affordable biosimilars," CVS said in a statement. 

The Cordavis launch coincides with a workforce restructuring of about 2 percent of its total workforce. CVS is cutting 5,000 jobs and has filed WARN notices for laying off 2,705 workers across nine states. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles