CVS in the headlines: 10 updates
In the first couple months of this year, CVS has changed its executive leadership team, acquired a grocery chain's pharmacy business and played a part in federal opioid litigation.
10 updates from the first couple months, reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
- CVS to acquire St. Louis grocery chain's pharmacy business
CVS Pharmacy will acquire all 110 of St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnucks' retail and specialty pharmacies, the companies said.
- CVS offering free prescription delivery during coronavirus outbreak
CVS Pharmacy will offer free home delivery of prescription drugs during the coronavirus outbreak to allow customers to stay at home as much as possible.
- CVS Health waives some coronavirus-related copays for Aetna members
CVS Health is making diagnostic testing and telemedicine visits available with no copay for Aetna members to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- CVS prescription mistakes prompt probe of staffing levels at Oklahoma pharmacy
A CVS Pharmacy in Owasso, Okla., is being investigated by the state's pharmacy board after a compliance officer found repeated medication errors.
- CVS shakes up leadership team
CVS Health made four changes to its executive leadership team.
- CVS Q4 results beat Wall Street expectations, boosted by pharmacy benefits business
CVS Health exceeded Wall Street's expectations with its 2019 fourth-quarter results, boosted largely by its pharmacy benefit management business.
- CVS Health to invest more than $67M in affordable housing in 2020
CVS Health plans to donate more than $67 million to address housing insecurities and promote community health improvement.
- CVS offering emergency prescriptions in Puerto Rico
CVS Health is offering emergency prescription refills for its customers in Puerto Rico who were affected by recent earthquakes.
- CVS to add 600 HealthHUBs, link them to lower Aetna copays
CVS Health plans to add 600 HealthHUB locations by the end of the year and offer low to zero copayments for Aetna members.
- CVS, Walgreens sue Ohio physicians, claim they share blame for opioid crisis
Major retail pharmacy chains including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are suing hundreds of physicians in Ohio, claiming they need to take responsibility for their part in the opioid epidemic.
