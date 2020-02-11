CVS Health to invest more than $67 million in affordable housing in 2020

CVS Health plans to donate more than $67 million in 2020 to address housing insecurities and promote community health improvement, the company said Feb. 11.

In 2019, CVS said it invested $67 million to help create more than 2,200 homes with supportive services in six states, and hopes to invest more this year. The money helped create housing options for people affected by chronic illness, victims of domestic violence, people experiencing homelessness or other health challenges.

CVS is particularly focused on investing in California, which the company said has "unique needs."

On Feb. 14, CVS is sponsoring the grand opening of Sequoia Commons in Goshen, Calif., a 66-unit low-income community. The company also plans to close an $8.1 million deal to finance the development of 85 affordable housing units in collaboration with the East LA Community Corporation and New Directions for Veterans.

Read the full news release here.

