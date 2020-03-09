CVS offering free prescription delivery during coronavirus outbreak

CVS Pharmacy said it will offer free home delivery of prescription drugs during the coronavirus outbreak to allow customers to stay at home as much as possible.

The pharmacy chain said the CDC has encouraged people at high risk for COVID-19 to stay home as much as possible, so it is offering the service to save them trips to the pharmacy.

Aetna is also offering 90-day maintenance prescriptions for insured and Medicare members and is working to make the option available to Medicaid members, the company said. It will also waive early refill limits on 30-day prescriptions for all CVS Caremark members.

Read the full news release here.

