CVS offering emergency prescriptions in Puerto Rico

CVS Health is offering emergency prescription refills for its customers in Puerto Rico who were affected by recent earthquakes, the company said Jan. 16.

Pharmacists in any of the 25 CVS pharmacies on the island will be able to provide one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of a prescription to members of La Administración de Seguros de Salud de Puerto Rico, a San Juan-based insurer.

Patients taking specialty drugs will be offered alternate delivery arrangements, including use of courier services. Patients without power will also be offered on-site storage and refrigeration of their specialty drugs to avoid spoilage.

