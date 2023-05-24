Cuban picks up 5 more brand-name drugs

Billionaire and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban will soon start selling five Pfizer brand-name drugs through his pharmaceutical company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co.

The Pfizer drugs Cost Plus Drugs said it will sell are Duavee, Estring, Premarin, Premphase and Prempro, which are all menopause drugs, according to a May 24 tweet from the company. A release date was not provided.

Cost Plus Drugs launched as a company focused on selling low-cost drugs with a 15 percent markup, a $3 pharmacy labor fee and a $5 shipping cost. Seventeen months after launching with a few dozen products, Cost Plus Drugs now offers more than 1,000 pharmaceuticals.

A high percentage of those are generics, though, and brand-name drugs account for 80 percent of drug spending in the U.S. despite making up only 10 percent of prescriptions filled, according to a 2020 report from the Association for Accessible Medicines. Cost Plus Drugs broke into the brand-name drug market in March before grabbing three Johnson & Johnson drugs the next month.