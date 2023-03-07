Cuban breaks into brand-name drug market

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. has entered into an agreement with IBSA Pharma to sell Tirosint, a medication for hypothyroidism. It will be the first brand-name drug offered by Mr. Cuban's pharmacy.

Since its launch in 2021, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. has focused on growth from originally offering 100 prescriptions to more than 1,000 — which are generic. Not offering brand-name drugs is something the company has previously been criticized over. But, in November, Mr. Cuban said that the company's ability to offer brand-name drugs to its then-1.3 million customers was "on the horizon." The company has since grown to 2 million customers.

Tirosint is widely used and one of the most prescribed medications in the country, a March 7 news release noted. As such, the move for Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is one that "marks one of the company's first forays into the branded segment of the U.S. pharmaceutical market," according to the press release.

IBSA Pharma CEO Nicholas Hart said in a statement that the company is "delighted" to partner with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. to make the medication more widely available.

"We are super excited to finally offer Tirosint," Mr. Cuban told Becker's. "Cost Plus customers have been asking for it and IBSA is truly a forward-thinking company that recognizes the importance that transparency brings to the industry. It truly is exciting. They are a great partner, and we look forward to working with them."