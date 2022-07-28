Critics say Mark Cuban's pharmacy isn't tackling the big issue: brand-name drugs

Mark Cuban's pharmacy, Cost Plus Drug Co., has hundreds of drugs marked at discounted prices, but some pharmacy experts say there's a larger problem that needs fixing, CNBC reported July 28.

The online pharmacy launched in January with about 100 drugs, and by its one-year anniversary, plans to have more than 1,500 medications, according to the company's website. The business model, which allocates for a $3 pharmacy dispensing fee, $5 shipping fee and a 15 percent profit margin with each order, aims to uproot the pharmaceutical industry, which has faced criticism for years about its opaque business practices.

Gabriel Levitt, the president of PharmacyChecker, a company that monitors the cheapest drug prices, told CNBC there's more to be done.

"As much as I support the venture, what they're doing does not address the big elephant in the room," Mr. Levitt said. "It's really brand-name drugs that are increasing in price every year and forcing millions of Americans to cut back on medications or not take them at all."

Brand-name drugs are 80 percent to 85 percent more expensive than generics since brand-name drugs have to repeat clinical tests to prove efficacy, according to the FDA. Cost Plus Drug Co. only offers generics. Mr. Cuban told CNBC he hopes to sell brand-name medications "within six months," but added that it's a tentative timeline.