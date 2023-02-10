CDC adds COVID-19 shots to routine vaccine schedules

The CDC's recommended immunization schedules for adults and children now include the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although states decide on vaccination schedules, the inclusion of COVID-19 shots to the national recommendation means the vaccine's fees are waived for uninsured children when federal funds run out. That day is nearing as the COVID-19 public health emergency will end in May.

For people under 18 years old, here is the recommended COVID-19 primary series:

6 months to 4 years old: Moderna's two-dose series at 0 and 4-8 weeks or Pfizer's three-dose series at 0, 3-8 and 11-16 weeks.





5 to 11 years old: Moderna's two-dose series at 0 and 4-8 weeks or Pfizer's two-dose series at 0 and 3-8 weeks.





12 to 18 years old: Moderna's two-dose series at 0 and 4-8 weeks; Pfizer's two-dose series at 0 and 3-8 weeks; or Novavax's two-dose series at 0 and 3-8 weeks.

The recommended COVID-19 immunization schedule for adults is Moderna's two-dose series at 0 and 4-8 weeks, Pfizer's two-dose series at 0 and 3-8 weeks or Novavax's two-dose series at 0 and 3-8 weeks.

There are different recommendations for special situations, such as those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.