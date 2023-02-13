Baptist to break ground for 9-hospital central pharmacy in March

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health partnered with pharmacy automation company Parata Systems to construct a mail-order and specialty pharmacy in Northern Kentucky "that will serve the entire nine-hospital system," according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Construction for the La Grange, Ky.-based central fill pharmacy begins in early March, according to the Feb. 13 release. Baptist Health allocated $40 million into the project and expects the pharmacy to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

"Once installed and commissioned, the initial system will be capable of filling up to 8,000 prescriptions per 10-hour production shift, with built-in expansion points for higher volumes," the release said. "The system can be scaled to fill up to 14,000 prescriptions per 10-hour day with the addition of incremental dispensers and workstations."