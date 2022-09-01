Baptist Health shifts pharmacy headquarters with $40M investment

Baptist Health, a nine-hospital system based in Louisville, Ky., is investing $40 million dollars into its new Central Pharmacy Service Center, which will be built on its La Grange, Ky., campus.

Every locationhouses a retail pharmacy, and the pharmacy headquarters will help patients "receive their medications quickly and efficiently," according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The 90,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed December 2023 and fully operational by April 2024.

Baptist Health's leaders forecast the deal will create more than 200 jobs.