Baptist Health's $40M central fill pharmacy: 5 things to know

Baptist Health, a nine-hospital system based in Louisville, Ky., is constructing a $40 million central fill pharmacy in La Grange, Ky. Here are five things to know about the project:

1. The central fill pharmacy center will be 102,000 square feet and is expected to be fully operational by August 2024. Construction began in March.

2. It will serve all nine of the system's hospitals across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

3. Robots at the facility will be capable of filling up to 14,000 prescriptions within a 10-hour shift, and they will begin with filling 8,000 a day.

4. The center will employ about 200 pharmacy workers and work with students pursuing their pharmacy technician certification, according to local newspaper The Oldham Era.

5. When the pharmacy center is up and running, patients can call in or use a mobile app to request their medications to be sent to their homes.