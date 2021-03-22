AstraZeneca says its vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in US trial

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 79 percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalization in its U.S. phase 3 trial, the drugmaker said March 22.

The trial involved 32,449 participants, about 20 percent of whom were age 65 and older and about 60 percent of whom had comorbidities linked to an increased risk for progression of severe COVID-19. The vaccine was well tolerated, and its efficacy was consistent among all age and ethnicity groups.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is authorized for emergency use in dozens of countries. The drugmaker is expected to apply for FDA emergency approval within weeks.

The U.S. has ordered 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

More articles on pharmacy:

Federal judge blocks HHS final rule on 340B program

US will surpass goal of 100M vaccinations in 100 days, Biden says

West Virginia pharmacist sentenced to more than 11 years for wire fraud, money laundering

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.