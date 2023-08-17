52% of Pfizer's hospital injectables are either in limited supply or depleted

As of Aug. 16, about half of injectable drug solutions made by Pfizer Hospital US have little to no availability, according to a product availability report from the drugmaker.

Pfizer has 519 injectable products listed in the report, with 249, or 48 percent, labeled as available. The report says the supply of 152 are depleted and 118 are in limited supply.

The document does not include a reason for why an injectable is in shortage or out or stock.

In July, a tornado struck a Pfizer manufacturing plant and warehouse in Rocky Mount, N.C., which supplied 8 percent of the nation's injectable drugs used in hospitals. The damage was mainly on the site's storage side, but the company placed order limits on a dozen drugs as 65 solutions face worsened or new supply issues.