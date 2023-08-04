Pfizer places 12 solutions on emergency order list

Twelve solutions made at Pfizer's Rocky Mount, N.C., facility — which a tornado struck in July — must now be ordered directly from the drugmaker's emergency ordering system, according to an Aug. 3 letter sent to customers.

Wholesalers and distributors have some supply, and Pfizer asked customers to "exhaust all channels" to obtain the product or provide alternative medications before ordering from its emergency stock.

The list includes one dextrose injection for infant use, which is intended for hypoglycemia, and two dobutamine vials, a cardiac medication. Customers for these 12 products will be asked for order quantity and average monthly demand or usage.

"We believe this is the most responsible approach to enable equitable distribution of their remaining inventory as well as support continuity of patient care while we work to restart production," Pfizer said in the letter.

The 12 solutions:

1. 23.4% sodium chloride injection 400 milliequivalent/100 milliliter pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial

2. 4.2% sodium bicarbonate injection 5 milliliter fliptop vial

3. 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection 50 milliequivalent/50 milliliter single dose glass fliptop vial

4. Copper (cupric chloride injection) 4 milligram/10 milliliter single dose plastic fliptop vial

5. Dextrose injection 25% for infant use 2.5 gram/10 milliliter ANSYR plastic syringe

6. Dobutamine injection 250 milligram/20 milliliter single dose glass fliptop vial

8. Dopamine hydrochloride injection 200 milligram/5 milliliter single dose glass fliptop vial

9. Dopamine hydrochloride injection 400 milligram/10 milliliter single dose glass fliptop vial

10. Potassium acetate injection 100 milliequivalent/50 milliliter pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial

11. Sodium acetate injection 100 milliequivalent/50 milliliter pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial

12. Vitamin K1 neonate (phytonadione injectable emulsion) 1 milligram/0.5 milliliter glass ampoule