4 drugmakers short on methotrexate amid post-Roe restrictions

Nationwide shortages of rheumatoid arthritis drug methotrexate, which some pharmacies have restricted because it can cause pregnancy complications or miscarriage, continue as four prominent pharmaceutical companies report shortages.

The drug initially fell into a shortage just after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June and has not rebounded since. While methotrexate is not part of the two-drug regimen used in medication abortion, it can be used to end an ectopic pregnancy and is one of several drugs caught up in confusion over abortion bans in some states.

New laws in states that restrict abortion practices combined with the shortages have caused several in need of the prescription to be denied — including a 14-year-old girl with rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, KOLD 13 News reported in September.

The latest companies short on methotrexate include:

Pfizer: Reported that its current shortage is due to manufacturing delays. Accord: Reported manufacturing delays. Teva: Has not confirmed a specific reason for its shortage. Hikma: Has not confirmed a specific reason for its shortage.

A methotrexate injection is still available from pharmaceutical giant Fresenius Kabi at this time.