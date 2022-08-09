5 medications not related to pregnancy tossed into post-Roe chaos

With physicians hesitant to prescribe drugs that may have the side effect of terminating a pregnancy after the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, here are five medications that have been or could soon be targeted, according to The Washington Post:

1. Methotrexate is an autoimmune drug that's marketed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, but physicians have also prescribed it to treat some cancers, Crohn's, lupus and multiple sclerosis. In July, patients who already had methotrexate prescriptions before the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade reported losing access to it because it can induce an abortion.

2. Mifepristone can be used to regulate blood pressure in people who have Type 2 diabetes and Cushing syndrome. It's also one of the two drugs used in medication abortion, an FDA-approved practice that's intended to end a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks.

3. Misoprostol can be used to prevent stomach ulcers and can prevent postpartum hemorrhage during labor. It's also the other drug used for medication abortion. Because some states prohibit abortion, CVS is requiring pharmacists in a few states to confirm misoprostol and methotrexate prescriptions are not intended to terminate a pregnancy.

4. Anticonvulsants, such as brand names Dilantin and Tegretol, are for people with epilepsy, but some seizure drugs can harm a fetus's development in the womb and pose the risk of birth defects.

5. Isotretinoin is a pill known as Accutane that's used to treat severe acne and cysts. It also can cause severe harm to a fetus, so patients who are capable of pregnancy are required to regularly test negative for pregnancy.