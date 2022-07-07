How the Roe v. Wade reversal effects drugs not related to pregnancy

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade isn't just suppressing access to Plan B and abortion pills: The Washington Post and Time have reported consumers raising alarms about a chemotherapy and autoimmune drug.

The reason? Methotrexate, an FDA-approved drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, can also terminate a pregnancy.

People who have prescriptions for methotrexate, which can also be used to treat some cancers, have said on social media they're having trouble accessing the drug.

"Roe was overturned 6 days ago," one person tweeted. "in less than one week i lost access to healthcare that i need because the drug could be used to induce abortions."

And with some state legislators tightening restrictions on emergency contraceptives and medication abortion — with the former preventing ovulation and the latter inducing an abortion — other drugs could soon be in the crossfire.