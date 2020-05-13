32 of 40 drugs deemed critical for COVID-19 in short supply

Thirty-two out of 40 drugs considered critical for treating COVID-19 patients are in short supply, according to a list made by the University of Minnesota's Resilient Drug Supply Project, CBS News reported.

An increased demand for some drugs has contributed to shortages, but the COVID-19 pandemic has also exposed shortages that have been around for years, researchers told CBS News.

University of Minnesota professor Stephen Schondelmeyer, PharmD, told CBS News that some of the drugs on the list have been in shortage for more than 20 years, and the pandemic has brought those shortages to light.

Some of the drugs in shortage are paralytics used to put patients on ventilators, but others are common drugs such as acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol.

Read the full article here.

