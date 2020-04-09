Johnson & Johnson warns of temporary Tylenol shortage

Johnson & Johnson is warning of a temporary shortage of Tylenol, which is believed to be an effective treatment for symptoms of COVID-19, CBS Miami reported.

Tylenol can bring down fever and is safer than other painkillers, such as ibuprofen, which can have adverse effects on the heart and kidney with prolonged use, Parham Eftekhari, DO, a nephrologist and internal medicine physician, told CBS.

"We are experiencing record high demand for Tylenol, and despite our producing and shipping product at historic highs, we are experiencing a temporary shortage in some regions in the US," a J&J spokesperson told CBS.

The drugmaker said it is working to keep up with demand and is encouraging stores to put limits on how much Tylenol customers can purchase at a time.

