29 amoxicillin and clavulanate products on back order

Among three drugmakers, 29 amoxicillin and clavulanate oral presentations are on allocation or back order, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The amoxicillin and clavulanate combination is a penicillin antibiotic. London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals has 10 products on allocation, Switzerland-based Sandoz has 16 on back order without an estimated resupply date and Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals has three on back order with resupply dates between late November and early January.

Amoxicillin has been in shortage for weeks, and the FDA confirmed the issue in late October. As of Nov. 18, resupply dates have been pushed to be between early December 2022 and August 2023, depending on the company and the product.