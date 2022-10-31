FDA confirms amoxicillin shortage

The FDA listed 23 amoxicillin products on its current drug shortages webpage Oct. 28, confirming earlier reports from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Increased demand is causing the shortage that has hit five drugmakers, according to the FDA.

Teva Pharmaceuticals "is continuing to produce to planned demand" for nine products, Novartis' Sandoz has four on allocation, Rising Pharma has two in short supply but available, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has four "available for current customers" and Aurobindo has four on allocation.

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic that the CDC recommends as a "first-line therapy" for multiple pediatric infections.

The FDA did not list resupply dates, but the ASHP reported all of the products are expected to return to normal levels by the end of 2022. In the ASHP's post in late October, the shortage included 41 products from Teva, Sandoz and Rising Pharma.