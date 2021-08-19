1M COVID-19 shots given in US in last 24 hours, White House says

More than 1 million people in the U.S. got a COVID-19 shot in the last 24 hours, including 562,000 people receiving their first dose, Cyrus Shahpar, MD, the White House's COVID-19 data director, tweeted Aug. 19.

It marks the first time in nearly seven weeks that more than 1 million vaccines were reported in a single day, and represents a 31 percent week-over-week increase in the daily average number of shots administered.

The average number of daily shots given peaked in mid-April at roughly 3.3 million.

As of Aug. 19, 60.2 percent of the total U.S. population and 70.4 percent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC's data. Additionally, 51.1 percent of the total population and 59.8 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

The FDA Aug. 12 amended the emergency use authorizations for Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines to allow for a third dose in immunocompromised people. Booster shots are expected to begin Sept. 20 in the general population as well, as the U.S. said Aug. 18 that those who received Moderna or Pfizer's shot will be eligible for a third dose starting eight months after their second.The FDA has not authorized third doses for the general population.