13 leading drugmakers' top 3 drugs by revenue in 2020

The best-selling drug in the world in 2020 was AbbVie's Humira, an immunology drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, according to a report published March 22 by S&P Global.

In 2020, Humira generated $19.83 billion in revenue for a 3.5 percent increase over 2019.

The three top drugs by 2020 revenue for 13 leading drugmakers:

AbbVie

Humira — $19.83 billion Imbruvica — $5.31 billion Botox — $2.50 billion

Merck

Keytruda — $14.38 billion Gardasil/Gardasil 9 — $3.94 billion Januvia — $3.31 billion

Bristol Myers Squibb

Revlimid — $12.11 billion Eliquis — $9.17 billion Opdivo — $6.99 billion

Pfizer

Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 — $5.85 billion Ibrance — $5.39 billion Eliquis — $4.95 billion

Johnson & Johnson

Stelara — $7.71 billion Darzalex — $4.19 billion Imbruvica — $4.13 billion

Gilead

Biktarvy — $7.26 billion Genvoya — $3.34 billion Veklury — $2.81 billion

Amgen

Enbrel — $5 billion Prolia — $2.76 billion Neulasta — $2.29 billion

Novartis

Cosentyx — $4 billion Gilenya — $3 billion Entresto — $2.5 billion

Eli Lilly

Trulicity — $5.07 billion Humalog — $2.63 billion Alimta — $2.33 billion

Sanofi

Dupixent — $4.04 billion Lantus — $3.04 billion Influenza vaccine — $2.82 billion

AstraZeneca

Tagrisso — $4.33 billion Symbicort — $2.72 billion Imfinzi — $2.04 billion

Novo Nordisk

Ozempic — $3.25 billion Victoza — $2.87 billion NovoRapid/NovoLog — $2.59 billion

GlaxoSmithKline

Triumeq — $2.96 billion Shingrix — $2.55 billion Seretide/Advair — $1.97 billion

