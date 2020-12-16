13 drugmakers contracted by Operation Warp Speed in 2020
Since HHS formally launched Operation Warp Speed, the government's initiative to speed the development of COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, in May, several drugmakers have signed contracts under the initiative to develop and supply the U.S. with vaccines, antibody drugs and other supplies needed to combat the pandemic.
13 of those drugmakers:
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Drugmakers are listed in alphabetical order.
- AstraZeneca — In May, AstraZeneca signed a contract for $1.2 billion to boost access to its COVID-19 vaccine. In October, the drugmaker signed a second contract for $486 million for the U.S. to secure 100,000 doses of its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug and support clinical trials for the drug.
- Cytiva — The Massachusetts drugmaker signed a contract in October for $31 million to scale up production of materials needed to produce COVID-19 vaccines, such as liquid and dry powder cell culture media, cell culture buffers, bioreactors and mixer bags.
- Eli Lilly — In October, Eli Lilly signed a $375 million contract to supply 300,000 vials of its COVID-19 antibody drug, which was granted emergency authorization by the FDA in November. In early December, the drugmaker signed another $812.5 million contract to supply 650,00 more doses of the drug.
- Emergent BioSolutions — In June, Emergent BioSolutions signed a $628 million contract to ramp up its contract development and manufacturing capabilities to expedite the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Fujifilm — In July, Fujifilm signed a $265 million contract to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.
- Johnson & Johnson — In August, Johnson & Johnson signed a more than $1 billion contract to supply the U.S. with 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine if it is authorized.
- Moderna — In August, Moderna signed a $1.5 billion contract to supply the U.S. with 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, if it is authorized.
- Novavax — In July, Novavax signed a $1.6 billion contract to supply the U.S. with 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, if it is authorized.
- Pfizer & BioNTech — In July, Pfizer and BioNTech partnered to sign a $1.95 billion contract to supply up to 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Under the contract, the U.S. would receive 100 million doses of the vaccine with the opportunity to secure 500 million more doses, but the U.S. did not secure the additional doses.
- Regeneron — In July, Regeneron signed a $450 million contract to manufacture thousands of doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, which was granted emergency authorization in November.
- Sanofi & GlaxoSmithKline — In July, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline partnered to sign a $2.1 billion contract for development of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine as well as an initial supply of 100 million doses.
