Fujifilm gets $265M contract from BARDA, partners with Novavax

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will receive $265 million in federal money to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed.

The Tokyo-based drugmaker also will manufacture 100 million vials of Novavax's experimental coronavirus vaccine at its facility in Morrisville, N.C., the Washington Business Journal reported.

The doses are being earmarked for Novavax's phase 3 trial, which will include 30,000 people in the U.S.

