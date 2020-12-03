US buys 650,000 doses of Eli Lilly's antibody drug for $812.5M

The U.S. paid $812.5 million to Eli Lilly for 650,000 more doses of its antibody drug, bamlanivimab, the company said Dec. 2.

The drugs will be delivered to states through Jan. 31, with the first 350,000 doses coming this month. Weekly allocation decisions will be made based on confirmed COVID-19 cases in each state or territory based on HHS data, and state health departments will decide where to send the drugs.

"Given the significant increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., we are doing everything possible to quickly provide more bamlanivimab doses to Americans," said Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks.

The deal brings the total number of bamlanivimab doses purchased by the U.S. government to 950,000. Eli Lilly signed a $375 million deal with the government in October for 300,000 doses. Americans will have no out-of-pocket costs for the drugs, but healthcare facilities are allowed to charge an administration fee.

