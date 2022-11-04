Florida medical board bans gender-affirming care for minors

The Florida Board of Medicine on Nov. 4 passed a new rule that bars physicians from offering minors in the state puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria, according to The New York Times.

The board, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted 6-3 to adopt the new standard of care. Five other board members did not attend the meeting.

The Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine also voted to restrict gender-affirming care for new patients Nov. 4, with the exception of individuals participating in clinical trials.

Florida's medical board is the first in the country to take such an action. The decision means physicians who offer gender-affirming care could be at risk of losing their licenses.



