Florida medical board pursues ban on gender-affirming care for minors

The Florida Board of Medicine on Oct. 28 voted to start drafting a rule that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, making it the first medical board in the U.S. to pursue such action, NBC News reported Oct. 29.

The new rule would prevent Florida minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria.

The board is slated to meet again Nov. 4 to discuss the proposed rule. Once drafted, the board would launch a 28-day approval process that includes time for public comments.

Florida's efforts to restrict gender-affirming care date back to April, when the health department released guidance recommending against nonurgent care. In August, Florida's Medicaid regulator also finalized rules banning healthcare providers from billing Medicaid for gender-affirming medical treatment.



Read the full article here.