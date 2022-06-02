5 dead in Oklahoma hospital campus shooting

Five people were killed and multiple others were injured June 1 in a mass shooting inside a medical office building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Okla. It was the 233rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year.

The shooter, whose name has not been released, was armed with a handgun and a rifle when he entered the medical building on the campus of Saint Francis Health System on the evening of June 1, police said, according to Tulsa World. He killed four people before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, CBS reported.

Saint Francis Health System issued a statement saying it is "grieving the loss of four members of our community." The system is not releasing the names of those killed or injured out of respect for the families. "We ask that you please pray for the employees and physicians of the Saint Francis Health System," the system said.

Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN fewer than 10 people were wounded and no one had injuries that were considered life-threatening.



The shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus was the second fatal shooting on a hospital campus June 1. In Ohio, a security guard died after he was shot by a jail inmate receiving care at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The inmate, whose identity has not been released, fatally shot himself in the hospital's parking lot.