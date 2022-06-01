2 dead after shooting at Ohio hospital

A security guard died June 1 after he was shot by a jail inmate receiving care at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

The inmate was being treated in the hospital's emergency department on the morning of June 1 when he took a security officer's gun and shot the guard before running out of the ED, according to the Dayton Police Department. The inmate, whose name has not been released, fatally shot himself in the hospital's parking lot.

The security guard was a private guard with firm Merchants Security, according to the Dayton Daily News. The Montgomery County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office has contracts with Merchants Security and other security firms to guard some inmates admitted to hospitals, according to the report.

The hospital resumed normal operations after temporarily rerouting emergency department patients in the aftermath of the incident, according to Dayton Daily News.

Miami Valley Hospital President Mike Uhl said no hospital staff members were injured, and the hospital is safe and secure. Mr. Uhl said the hospital will cooperate with officers in the investigation, according to the report.