South Carolina hospital closes primary care practice

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C. is closing its primary care practice Jan. 17, according to local newspaper T&D.

The closing of the primary care center in North, S.C., will affect about 1,100 patients, hospital officials told the publication. The office has recorded net losses for the past two years, and has witnessed declining activity.

"We realize changing primary care providers and locations can be an emotional experience," Regional Medical Center President and CEO Charles Williams told T&D. "The good news is that there are other providers nearby, including the Family Health Center Norfield Medical Center that is only six miles away from the North primary care office."



In 2018, the Regional Medical Center closed another primary care practice in Denmark, S.C.



More articles on patient flow:

California physician group with 5,300 patients closes with no notice

Grady Memorial flood overwhelms Atlanta hospitals, prompts state of emergency declaration

Georgia hospital to abruptly close operating room

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.