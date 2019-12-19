Georgia hospital to abruptly close operating room

Employees at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point, Ga., received less than one week's notice that the hospital's operating room is shutting down, according to Atlanta TV station WXIA.

WellStar Atlanta Medical Center is a 762-bed hospital that includes two campuses — one in Atlanta and the other in East Point. The operating room at the East Point campus will close Dec. 20, and surgical services will be transitioned to the campus in Atlanta, according to WXIA, which cited a statement from the hospital.

Employees who work in the operating room at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South were shocked by the news, one worker told WXIA. The hospital didn't comment on whether workers affected by the OR closure would be offered positions at the Atlanta campus, which is about eight miles away.

"While this move will improve how we serve our patients and communities, we understand it may cause disruption and have contacted those with scheduled procedures," reads the statement from the hospital, according to WXIA.

