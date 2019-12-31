Shuttered Oklahoma hospital to be converted to urgent care center

Southern Plains Medical Group plans to open an urgent care center in the closed Pauls Valley (Okla.) Regional Medical Center on Jan. 2, according to the Pauls Valley Democrat.

The hospital shut down in October 2018 due to a lack of funding.

Beginning in January, the hospital's emergency room will reopen to the public as SPMG Pauls Valley Urgent Care and Diagnostic Center. Two physicians from the Chickasha, Okla.-based medical group will staff the center alongside other clinicians, according to the report.

Southern Plains CEO Len Lacefield plans to reopen a fully functioning hospital at the site, potentially by the end of 2020, according to the report.

