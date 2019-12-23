Ellis Medicine to close surgery program

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine will no longer operate a surgery program at its McClellan Street Health Center in Schenectady, according to Spectrum News.

Ellis Medicine said it won't be a complete shut down, as cases will be moved or reassigned to other Ellis locations. The closure is still in its preliminary stages.

"Ellis Medicine is developing plans to consolidate day surgery procedures at Ellis Hospital and Bellevue Woman's Center [both in Schenectady] and discontinue that service at our McClellan Street Health Center. The surgical suites at Ellis Hospital and Bellevue have the capacity to accommodate all day surgery procedures from across the Ellis Medicine system," the system said in a statement to Spectrum News.

