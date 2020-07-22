Kansas hospital ceases inpatient care

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System ended inpatient care at its hospital in Leavenworth, Kan., on July 17.

The health system closed the inpatient unit at Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital after announcing earlier this month that it will shut down the hospital on Oct. 1.

The health system cited the financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for closing the hospital.

"Like health care organizations everywhere, we stocked up on resources and staffed up on people to prepare for a surge in cases," the health system said in a news release. "This increased expense came at the same time we had to defer elective procedures. These factors resulted in significant financial strain and ultimately led to the decision to close Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital."

The Kansas City Star reported that about 70 employees will be affected by the closure.

More articles on patient flow:

$52M field hospital in New York treated only 79 COVID-19 patients

6 hospitals that cut inpatient care this year

New York hospital closes ICU, lays off nurses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.