Saint Luke's Health System to close Kansas hospital

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System will close its hospital in Leavenworth, Kan., on Oct. 1.

The health system cited the financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for closing Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital.

"Like health care organizations everywhere, we stocked up on resources and staffed up on people to prepare for a surge in cases," the health system said in a news release. "This increased expense came at the same time we had to defer elective procedures. These factors resulted in significant financial strain and ultimately led to the decision to close Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital."

Though the hospital will fully shut down on Oct. 1, its inpatient unit will close July 17.

Roughly 70 employees will be affected by the closure, according to The Kansas City Star.

