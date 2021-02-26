Cone Health to close COVID-19 hospital

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health is closing its COVID-19 hospital on March 5 and transitioning care to four other hospital campuses.

The health system is shutting down the 116-bed Green Valley campus nearly a year after it opened on April 13, 2020. More than 4,700 COVID-19 patients have been treated at Cone Health, and most of them were cared for at the Green Valley campus.

Though the health system is closing the COVID-19 hospital, Cone Health leaders are encouraging people to remain vigilant in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We certainly don't want people to get the wrong impression that the pandemic is over," Cone Health COO Mary Jo Cagle, MD, said in a news release. "It is not time to throw away the masks."



More articles on patient flow:

Outpatient visits were stable in late 2020, despite COVID-19 surge

Declines in hospital volume amid COVID-19, state by state

Widow inspires Renown Health hospitals to lift visitor restrictions for COVID-19 patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.