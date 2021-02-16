Declines in hospital volume amid COVID-19, state by state

U.S. hospitals saw patient volume for CMS-defined shoppable services drop an average of 35.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to a new analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists.

For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed volume data on 68 current procedural terminology codes on the CMS-mandated list of shoppable services. The analysis, which sought to understand how patient volume was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared volume in the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.

Hospital Pricing Specialists also normalized the data so only codes that were present in both time periods were analyzed.

The state that saw the steepest decline in patient volume for the CPT codes analyzed was Massachusetts, which saw volume decline by 48.5 percent from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.

Here is how volume was affected in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: -32.6 percent

Alaska: -31.0 percent

Arizona: -26.3 percent

Arkansas: -31.6 percent

California: -34.0 percent

Colorado: -30.3 percent

Connecticut: -44.4 percent

Delaware: -40.0 percent

District of Columbia: -43.4 percent

Florida: -28.4 percent

Georgia: -30.1 percent

Hawaii: -39.9 percent

Idaho: -25.1 percent

Illinois: -38.3 percent

Indiana: -37.5 percent

Iowa: -26.3 percent

Kansas: -25.8 percent

Kentucky: -35.0 percent

Louisiana: -35.6 percent

Maine: -45.9 percent

Maryland: -37.7 percent

Massachusetts: -48.5 percent

Michigan: -47.4 percent

Minnesota: -36.5 percent

Mississippi: -32.9 percent

Missouri: -30.6 percent

Montana: -23.9 percent

Nebraska: -26.1 percent

Nevada: -28.4 percent

New Hampshire: -40.4 percent

New Jersey: -47.9 percent

New Mexico: -37.8 percent

New York: -42.2 percent

North Carolina: -31.8 percent

North Dakota: -22.6 percent

Ohio: -33.5 percent

Oklahoma: -38.0 percent

Oregon: -30.8 percent

Pennsylvania: -35.0 percent

Rhode Island: -33.8 percent

South Carolina: -24.2 percent

South Dakota: -25.3 percent

Tennessee: -31.1 percent

Texas: -35.2 percent

Utah: -28.0 percent

Vermont: -32.8 percent

Virginia: -38.2 percent

Washington: -34.6 percent

West Virginia: -29.2 percent

Wisconsin: -33.4 percent

Wyoming: -20.5 percent

