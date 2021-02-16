Declines in hospital volume amid COVID-19, state by state
U.S. hospitals saw patient volume for CMS-defined shoppable services drop an average of 35.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to a new analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists.
For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed volume data on 68 current procedural terminology codes on the CMS-mandated list of shoppable services. The analysis, which sought to understand how patient volume was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared volume in the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.
Hospital Pricing Specialists also normalized the data so only codes that were present in both time periods were analyzed.
The state that saw the steepest decline in patient volume for the CPT codes analyzed was Massachusetts, which saw volume decline by 48.5 percent from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.
Here is how volume was affected in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: -32.6 percent
Alaska: -31.0 percent
Arizona: -26.3 percent
Arkansas: -31.6 percent
California: -34.0 percent
Colorado: -30.3 percent
Connecticut: -44.4 percent
Delaware: -40.0 percent
District of Columbia: -43.4 percent
Florida: -28.4 percent
Georgia: -30.1 percent
Hawaii: -39.9 percent
Idaho: -25.1 percent
Illinois: -38.3 percent
Indiana: -37.5 percent
Iowa: -26.3 percent
Kansas: -25.8 percent
Kentucky: -35.0 percent
Louisiana: -35.6 percent
Maine: -45.9 percent
Maryland: -37.7 percent
Massachusetts: -48.5 percent
Michigan: -47.4 percent
Minnesota: -36.5 percent
Mississippi: -32.9 percent
Missouri: -30.6 percent
Montana: -23.9 percent
Nebraska: -26.1 percent
Nevada: -28.4 percent
New Hampshire: -40.4 percent
New Jersey: -47.9 percent
New Mexico: -37.8 percent
New York: -42.2 percent
North Carolina: -31.8 percent
North Dakota: -22.6 percent
Ohio: -33.5 percent
Oklahoma: -38.0 percent
Oregon: -30.8 percent
Pennsylvania: -35.0 percent
Rhode Island: -33.8 percent
South Carolina: -24.2 percent
South Dakota: -25.3 percent
Tennessee: -31.1 percent
Texas: -35.2 percent
Utah: -28.0 percent
Vermont: -32.8 percent
Virginia: -38.2 percent
Washington: -34.6 percent
West Virginia: -29.2 percent
Wisconsin: -33.4 percent
Wyoming: -20.5 percent
