HHS gives communities $115M to fight the opioid epidemic in 2020

The Health Resources and Services Administration, part of HHS, on Sept. 14 awarded $25 million to 80 organizations across 36 states and two territories to combat the opioid crisis.

The funding came from HRSA's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, a multiyear initiative to fight substance use disorder and opioid use disorder in rural communities.

HRSA awarded $15 million to 30 organizations, each of which will receive up to $500,000 over three years to reduce the prevalence of neonatal abstinence syndrome in rural communities by improving healthcare access and community support programs. Neonatal abstinence syndrome refers to multiple issues that can occur in a newborn who was exposed to opioids in the womb.

The agency also awarded $10 million to 50 organizations to improve and expand rural substance abuse prevention efforts, access to treatment and recovery programs.

The Sept. 14 grants bring the agency's total investment in the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program to nearly $115 million for the 2020 fiscal year.

More articles on opioids:

Large US counties show uptick in overdose deaths

49 states file $2.15 trillion opioid epidemic lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

80% of Americans can't accurately identify opioids, study finds

More articles on opioids:

49 states file $2.15 trillion opioid epidemic lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

80% of Americans can't accurately identify opioids, study finds

Opioid use disorder treatment inaccessible for many Appalachian patients, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.