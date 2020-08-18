49 states file $2.15 trillion opioid epidemic lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

Purdue Pharma is being sued for $2.15 trillion by 49 states, Washington, D.C., and various U.S. territories for its role in the opioid crisis, according to CNN.

The drugmaker filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 to resolve thousands of lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid crisis, primarily by flooding communities with its highly addictive narcotic OxyContin.

Oklahoma is the only state not involved in the lawsuit, filed Aug. 17, because it settled litigation with Purdue Pharma in 2019. Two of the country's most populous states, California and New York, are seeking $192 billion and $165 billion, respectively.

Purdue Pharma spokespeople told CNN the high-figure claims were anticipated and that the company denied any wrongdoing.

"On July 30, Purdue successfully concluded one of the most extensive noticing campaigns in chapter 11 history," Michele Sharp, Purdue's executive director of media relations, said in a statement. "Purdue continues its work to emerge from bankruptcy, garner additional support for the proposed settlement, and implement a final resolution."

Purdue Pharma's proposed settlement offers a valuation more than $10 billion in value, which includes the entirety of its assets.

More articles on opioids:

FDA to require information about naloxone on opioid labels

APhA, Walmart team up to offer free opioid stewardship program

Pregnant women face obstacles in obtaining opioid use disorder treatment, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.